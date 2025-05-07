Mock drill conducted in Sikkim's Gangtok

Gangtok, May 7 (PTI) A civil defence mock drill was conducted in Sintam in Sikkim's Gangtok district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The drill started at 4 pm with the assumption that an air strike had happened at the NHPC power house in Balutar, resulting in structural damage and fire breakouts on its premises, they said.

Several NHPC employees were presumed trapped and injured, they added.

The scenario triggered immediate activation of emergency protocols, beginning with blaring sirens, alerting the public to seek shelter and shutting down all commercial activities in the vicinity.

Roads were cleared of vehicles and pedestrians, enforcing total silence to simulate wartime blackout conditions, officials said.

A swift search and rescue operation was launched, they said.

SDRF, home guard, civil defence and fire services personnel, along with fire engines, arrived immediately to douse the blaze. An ambulance with a medical team also accompanied them, they said.

During the operation, responders encountered a simulated obstacle where a fallen tree blocked access to the site. The Forest Department and GREF personnel were mobilised to clear the route, ensuring quick movement of rescue teams, they added.

Trapped personnel were rescued, and a temporary hospital was set up near the NHPC premises to treat them. Critically injured "victims" were sent to the Singtam District Hospital.

The drill was coordinated by the District Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with multiple response agencies, officials said. PTI CORR SOM