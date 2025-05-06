Mock drill in Sikkim's Gangtok, Singtam on Wednesday

Gangtok, May 6 (PTI) Civil defence mock drills will be held in Gangtok and Singtam towns in Sikkim on Wednesday, a statement issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked all states to carry out mock drills in light of the "new and complex threats" emerging due to heightened tensions with Pakistan following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people were shot dead point blank on April 22.

The mock drill will be conducted to enhance awareness among the people, test emergency systems, and strengthen coordination among the civil defence, SDRF, fire services, and the public, the DDMA statement said.

In Singtam town, the drill will be conducted from 4 pm to 5 pm, starting with siren broadcasts across, followed by an assumed air strike at the NHPC power house in Balutar, it said.

Fire services and rescue teams will respond with mock operations, including evacuation of casualties to the Singtam district hospital, it added.

In Gangtok, the drill will be held from 9 pm to 9.30 pm with siren broadcasts. A complete blackout will be observed, with residents required to switch off lights and stay indoors.

Power will be temporarily shut down during the blackout, and diesel generator sets, inverters, and solar lights should also be shut down in all commercial establishments, government offices, and private residences, the statement said. PTI CORR SOM