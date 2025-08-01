Mock drill simulating earthquake, chemical leak conducted in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 1 (PTI) A comprehensive mock drill was conducted in Gurugram on Friday under "Exercise Suraksha Chakra," during which two disaster scenarios—an earthquake and a chemical leak—were simulated and practised live, an official said.

According to a statement, all major disaster management agencies jointly participated in the exercise, demonstrating their quick response and coordination capabilities.

The drill began at 9 am with the simulation of an earthquake scenario at the Government Senior Secondary School in Sector 36, the ADC office in Vikas Sadan, the Polyclinic in Sector 31, and Star Mall.

Simultaneously, a chemical leak emergency was simulated at the Indian Oil LPG bottling plant located in Bhondsi.

As soon as the siren was sounded, citizens were evacuated through designated routes. Rescue teams used ladders and stretchers to evacuate people trapped on upper floors.

Tau Devi Lal Stadium was designated as the staging area, where resources and emergency vehicles were pre-positioned. During the drill, no mobile phone or landline communication was used. Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar monitored the entire exercise live from the control room.

"The objective of this mock drill was not just response, but to test network disruption, resource availability, and departmental coordination under real conditions. Our preparedness should be evaluated before the disaster strikes, not after it," Kumar said. PTI COR HIG HIG