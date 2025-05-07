Mock drill staged in Vizag; NDRF, SDRF simulate bomb attack response

Visakhapatnam, May 7 (PTI) The mock drill mandated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was held in the city on Wednesday, with personnel from several departments enacting rescue operations amid a simulated bomb attack scenario.

The NDRF, SDRF, police, and other departments participated in the exercise.

In simulated conditions, SDRF personnel were seen carrying a person on a stretcher from a building 'attacked by bombs'.

Fully equipped security personnel were also seen patrolling a train coach, while volunteers and NCC cadets assisted in the drill.

Fire engines and ambulances were seen rushing through the port city as part of the simulation, along with other rescue activities.

On Tuesday, Visakhapatnam District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad announced that two locations—Kotha Jalaripeta and Oxygen Towers—had been selected for the drill. PTI STH SSK SA