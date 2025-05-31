Mock drill under Operation Shield carried out in Jaipur, part of Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 31 (PTI) A mock drill to prepare local authorities and public for potential emergencies involving airstrikes and drone attacks was conducted in Jaipur and other parts of Rajasthan under Operation Shield, officials said.

The drill took place in a school in Khatipura, where emergency response teams practised rescue operations.

The simulation included a scenario in which an air attack was made. Civil Defense and State Disaster Response Force teams quickly activated their emergency response protocols, swiftly shifting volunteers enacting as injured to nearby hospital.

The mock drill was conducted in other cities of the state as per the the state government directions following the instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Designated locations were used for the mock drill.

During the drill in Jaipur, people were simulated as being trapped on rooftops following the airstrike. Rescue teams used cranes to evacuate them safely.

The comprehensive drill was organised under the guidance of the Union Home Ministry to simulate critical incidents such as air raids, drone attacks and other wartime scenarios in the light of current national security concerns. PTI SDA NB NB