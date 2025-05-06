Mock drill: UP's Bareilly to see 10-minute blackout on Wednesday

Bareilly (UP), May 6 (PTI) A 10-minute blackout will be observed in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district from 8 pm to 8.10 pm on May 7, officials said on Tuesday.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing proactive preparedness and safeguarding critical installations, residences, roads and civilians in the event of an enemy airstrike, they said.

According to the directive issued by District Magistrate and Civil Defence Controller Avinash Singh, the blackout will take place across Bareilly with key focus on Indian Veterinary Research Institute campus, the road in front of it and surrounding areas.

The drill will rehearse emergency response techniques for civilian safety.

The official order requested Bareilly residents to switch off all lights -- including those powered by inverters -- in their homes and establishments during the blackout period.

The district magistrate urged citizens to remain indoors during the blackout period, switch off all lights, avoid smoking, and refrain from using matches, mobile phones, torches or flashlights. If light is seen escaping from any window, residents should cover it with black paper. Drivers are advised stop their vehicles wherever they are at the time and turn off all lights, the directive said.

The civil defence team will assist during the drill, and residents are requested to cooperate with their local wardens, it further said.

The two-minute continuous siren will signal the beginning of rescue and other drill-related activities, it added. PTI COR KIS RUK RUK RUK