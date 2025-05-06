Mock drills to be conducted in five Jharkhand districts

Ranchi, May 6 (PTI) The mock drill exercises will be conducted in five districts of Jharkhand on Wednesday by the administration in association with civil defence organisations, a senior police official said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday asked several states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday in view of "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tension with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar said the mock drill will be carried out in five districts—Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Godda and Sahibganj—in a bid to strengthen disaster preparedness.

“The exercise will be conducted at designated places identified by the district administrations. During the exercise, some emergency situations will be simulated and the preparedness of various agencies such as civil defence, police, fire services, medical team and public to handle such situations will be studied,” he said.

The main objective for such an exercise is to enhance the coordination among various agencies, reduce disaster response time, make it effective and create awareness among people, he said.

“Citizens should not be worried. These are just mock drills and pre-scheduled controlled exercises,” Homkar said.

An administrative official said the drills will be conducted for activities like warning of danger through siren, blackout, keeping major infrastructure safe and safe evacuation of injured in case of an accident.

The exercise will be conducted from 4 pm, he said. PTI SAN NN