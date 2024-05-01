Mock drills to be conducted on May 2 to test preparedness for Chardham Yatra

Dehradun, Apr 30 (PTI) Mock drills will be conducted on May 2 to test the preparedness for the Chardham Yatra, which begins on May 10, an official said on Tuesday. The drills will be conducted from the point of view of disaster management so that loss of life and property can be minimised in case of any disruption or accidents during the yatra. The mock drill is being organised in the districts through which the chardham yatra passes, said NDMA member Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain.

He was here to attend the table top exercise organized by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) to take stock of the preparations for the Chardham Yatra. The purpose of the drill is to strengthen the preparations for the Chardham Yatra so that there is no disruption in the yatra. The Chardham Yatra will begin on May 10 with the opening of the Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath temples. The doors of Badrinath will open on May 12. Referring to the Rishiganga disaster that occurred in February 2021 following a glacial burst, Lt. Gen. Hasnain said due to climate change, unexpected disasters are becoming a constant challenge which are difficult to predict.

He said that to deal with such incidents, various agencies will have to establish mutual coordination and make strong preparations in advance to deal with them. The forest fires in Uttarakhand have raised concerns and the NDMA is continuously monitoring these incidents and is in constant touch with the USDMA, he said.

Lt. Gen. Hasnain also suggested that Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir should come together on one platform and share the experiences of Chardham Yatra and Amarnath Yatra so that these yatras can be conducted in a better manner. He appreciated the efforts of the Uttarakhand government and the USDMA in dealing with disasters and said the manner in which the disaster management department acted in the Silkyara Tunnel accident is highly commendable. PTI ALM AS AS AS