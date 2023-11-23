Mock security drill held ahead of feast of St Francis Xavier in Goa

Panaji, Nov 23 (PTI) The Goa police and other state agencies have conducted a mock security drill around the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa ahead of the novenas and feast of St Francis Xavier starting from Saturday, a senior police official said.

During the mock drill held on Wednesday, police captured two dummy terrorists and neutralised a dummy bomb in a bag, both near the Basilica of Bom Jesus, he said.

As part of the mock exercise, around 800 people, including tourists and devotees, were safely evacuated in seven minutes without any panic. The drill concluded in 22 minutes, the police said.

The Old Goa police, anti-terrorist squad, bomb detection and disposal squad, dog squad, fire and emergency services, and health department participated in the exercise, conducted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan and the church authorities.

The novenas and the feast of St Francis Xavier will be held from November 25 till December 4.

Thousands of people from across the world throng Old Goa to pray to St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of Goa, whose relics are preserved at the church in the coastal state. PTI RPS GK