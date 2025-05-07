Mock security drills in Maharashtra simulate air strikes and emergency response

Mumbai/ Pune, May 7 (PTI) Sirens blared, people scrambled for safety, and emergency responders rushed into action as mock drills were conducted at multiple locations in Maharashtra, simulating an air strike and assessing chemical or nuclear "contamination" post an "attack".

A senior official said the overall response time was about three minutes, but a detailed analysis is being done.

He said a blackout will be conducted at Anushakti Nagar and Tarapur at 8 pm. "People should not panic if they hear sirens." The simulation, part of a directive from the Union Home Ministry, was carried out at railway stations, schools, and government offices, just hours after Indian armed forces launched strikes on terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

At 4 PM, a siren sounded at Cross Maidan in South Mumbai, triggering a mock air strike scenario under Operation Abhyas.

Civil Defence volunteers cordoned off the area following a simulated explosion and fire. Fire brigade personnel arrived soon after to douse the flames, while paramedics treated and transported the "injured" to nearby hospitals.

In a high-rise rescue demonstration, fire brigade personnel saved a person stranded on a floor of a building, aided by drone surveillance to ensure no one else was trapped.

A team wearing Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) protection suits was also present at the site to assess "contamination" after the strike.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) also joined the coordinated rescue efforts.

Despite the rains turning the Maidan muddy, the teams carried on with the drill.

Speaking to the media after the exercise, Civil Defence Director Prabhat Kumar said the drill was part of Operation Abhyas involving 10,000 volunteers at eight locations across the state.

He highlighted the participation of various agencies, including the Civil Defence, district administration, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire brigade, NDRF, Home Guards, NCC, National Service Scheme (NSS), and paramedics.

The Bombay Hospital at Marine Lines and the civic-run Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central also participated in the drill.

"The drill simulated an enemy air strike targeting a building. It demonstrated the coordinated rescue of civilians trapped due to the bombing, with the injured being transported to hospitals promptly," Kumar added.

Apart from Cross Maidan, the drill was conducted at Nutan High School in Kalyan, Gangapur Road in Nashik, Council Hall in Pune, Panchayat office at Uran, Tehsil office at Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri, and Tarapur in Maharashtra.

"We have taken the response time data. We are happy with it," he said, adding that the help of HAM radio operators was also taken.

"It was a kind of real-life scenario as rain also made an appearance," Kumar said, adding that the help of HAM radio operators was also taken during the mock drill that the union government had directed at 16 locations in Maharashtra.

At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, one of the busiest stations in the country and the site of the 26/11 terrorist attack, a similar drill was carried out to test the preparedness of security forces.

The drill involved demonstrations on fire safety measures, methods for extinguishing fires, procedures to follow during air strikes, and techniques for rescuing and reviving injured civilians.

Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel conducted separate and joint security drills. They carried out a route march, patrolling, and checks at various railway stations.

The drill, which began around 3 pm at CSMT, lasted for over an hour and involved Central Railway's civil defence team.

During the exercise, civil defence volunteers in yellow T-shirts simulated various scenarios to assess coordination, response time, and overall readiness, officials said.

The civic defence team, comprising around 20 volunteers, demonstrated fire safety measures, methods for extinguishing fires, procedures to follow during air strikes, and techniques for rescuing and reviving "injured" civilians.

A route march was carried out at suburban Borivali railway station, where people present chanted "Jai Hind." Assistant Commissioner of Police, GRP, Dnyaneshwar Ganore stated, "Eight police officers and 45 constables took part in the mock drill, which was conducted on platforms 2 to 10. A route march was also carried out at Vasai railway station".

In Pune, the mock drill was conducted successfully at the Council Hall and five places in the district.

More than 350 personnel from Civil Defence, Police, Fire brigade, NDRF, health officials participated in the 20-minute exercise.

At Council Hall, an air raid siren was sounded at 4 pm, followed by a controlled blast in the premises. Following the siren and blast, some people ran to safety, while people "trapped" in the building were evacuated.

A water tanker from the fire brigade rushed to the spot to douse flames while an ambulance swiftly attended to the "injured".

"The drills were carried out at six locations, including in the PMC limits, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and other parts of the district. Public awareness activities were also undertaken. The exercise was implemented successfully," Collector Jitendra Dudi said. PTI DC KK ZA SPK PR NSK