Mock student session to be held at temporary Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Sri Anandpur Sahib

Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday announced that the mock student session scheduled for November 26, the Constitution Day, will be held at the temporary Vidhan Sabha in Sri Anandpur Sahib instead of Chandigarh.

Sandhwan said the event will give students an opportunity to pay tribute to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib on his 350th martyrdom anniversary.

He said when a government commits not only to educating children but also to teaching them how to live, education ceases to remain confined to books and becomes a powerful revolution, a transformation that, he said, has taken root in Punjab.

The Speaker said students from various government schools across the state have been selected to enact roles such as chief minister, Speaker, ministers, MLAs and the Opposition in the mock session. He described the initiative as a historic step linking education with democratic processes.