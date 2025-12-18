'Mockery' of Parliament continues, says TMC's Derek O'Brien as Rajya Sabha takes up G RAM G Bill

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Thursday accused the Union government of making a "mockery" of Parliament, as the Upper House took up a discussion on the VB-G RAM G Bill.

In a post on X, he called the Bill "draconian", and said it would "murder" MNREGA and the Mahatma.

"The Mockery Of Parliament continues, Modi-Shah style. Rajya Sabha begins debate on the draconian Bill to 'Murder MNREGA and the Mahatma'," O'Brien said.

"Who cares about rules? Debate starts Thursday 6.40 pm. Will continue till at least 2 in the morning, Friday. How low can you go," he said.

The Rajya Sabha took up the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025 for discussion on Thursday. Chairman CP Radhakrishnan informed the members around 5 pm that a supplementary list of business had been circulated, and the Bill would be taken up for debate.

TMC's Nadimul Haque said time for discussion on the Bill had not been allocated in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the House. The chairman, however, gave precedents of Bills being taken up by the Rajya Sabha without the BAC allocating time for it. PTI AO MNK MNK