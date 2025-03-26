MoD holds brainstorming sessions with representatives from over 50 start-ups, MSMEs

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Senior defence ministry officials have held deliberations with "bigwigs" from over 50 start-ups and MSMEs to understand key challenges affecting these ventures, and support them in accelerating innovation.

The brainstorming sessions, under the chairmanship of Secretary (defence production) Sanjeev Kumar, were held at the South Block in New Delhi on March 24 and 25, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Most of the start-ups and MSMEs, which attended the sessions, are engaged with Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), it said.

"Senior officials of Department of Defence Production, under the chairmanship of Secretary (DP) Sanjeev Kumar, have held deliberations with bigwigs from over 50 start-ups and MSMEs on understanding the key challenges affecting these ventures, identifying opportunities and supporting them in accelerating innovation," the statement said.

Insightful deliberations across critical and emerging technology domains such as space technologies, quantum technologies, electronic warfare, drones, artificial intelligence and machine learning helped in understanding their potential applications in both civil and defence sectors, it said.

Secretary (defence production) Kumar said such sessions would help the ministry in understanding the perspective of the industry, particularly new technology start-ups.

It would help in fine-tuning the policies and procedures, leading to wider participation of start-ups working in deep tech, he said.