MoD inks Rs 2,095 crore contract with Bharat Dynamics Ltd to procure anti-tank missiles

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The defence ministry on Thursday inked a Rs 2,095 crore deal with the state-run Bharat Dynamics Ltd to procure anti-tank missiles for the Indian Army.

The missiles are being procured to enhance the combat capabilities of the Army.

The defence ministry inked a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited for the procurement of INVAR Anti-tank Missiles at a total cost of Rs 2,095.70 crore under the 'Buy (Indian)' category, an official readout said.

"The procurement of the INVAR anti-tank missiles enhances the firepower and lethality of Tank T-90, the mainstay of armoured regiments of the Indian Army," it said.

"The weapon system is a sophisticated laser-guided anti-tank missile with very high hit probability. It is set to transform the conduct of Mechanised operations and offer operational advantage against the adversary," the ministry said in the readout. PTI MPB DIV DIV