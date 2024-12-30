MoD signs contract for integration of electronic heavy weight torpedo onboard Kalvari-class subs

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Defence Ministry on Monday signed two key contracts with a cumulative worth of nearly Rs 2,867 crore for development of capabilities to enhance endurance of conventional submarines and for integration of electronic heavy weight torpedo (EHWT) onboard the Kalvari-class submarines.

While the first contract with Mumbai's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited is worth around Rs 1,990 crore, the second one with Naval Group, France, is worth Rs 877 crore, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

Both contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi.

"The Ministry of Defence has signed two contracts, worth approximately Rs 2,867 crore, for the construction of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) Plug for DRDO-AIP system and its integration onboard Indian Submarines; and the integration of electronic heavy weight torpedo (EHWT) onboard the Kalvari-class submarines," the statement said.

The AIP technology is being indigenously developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"The project pertaining to construction of AIP-Plug and its integration will enhance the endurance of conventional submarines and significantly contribute towards the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. It would generate employment of nearly three lakh man-days," it added.

The integration of EHWT onboard the Kalvari-class submarines will be a collaborative effort by the Indian Navy, the DRDO and Naval Group, France, the ministry said.

"It would greatly augment the firepower capabilities of Kalvari-class submarines of the Indian Navy," the statement said. PTI KND AS AS