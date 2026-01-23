Model house in Ballari layout set on fire, BJP MLA's kin alleges attack

Ballari (Karnataka), Jan 23 (PTI) A model house built for prospective home buyers in a G Square Layout in the district headquarters town of Ballari was on flames on Friday, police sources said.

The residential layout is being developed by mining baron and BJP MLA, G Janardhana Reddy and former Minister B Sriramulu, sources said.

According to Janardhana Reddy’s brother G Somashekar Reddy, the house was set ablaze by Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy’s supporters.

He claimed that petrol and diesel were used for setting it on fire.

“We have formed a Rukmini Layout, which we have named after my mother Rukmini. It is also called G Square Layout. On Friday evening when people were going for walk, 15 miscreants, who are Bharath Reddy’s followers who had caused a riot near Janardhana Reddy’s house on January 1 brought petrol and diesel with them and set the model house on fire,” Somashekar Reddy told reporters in Ballari.

The BJP leader alleged that the miscreants poured fuel in all the inflammable material and burnt it.

“They are 100 per cent Bharath Reddy followers,” Somashekar Reddy said.

Police and the fire brigade rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

There was no immediate reaction from Bharath Reddy.

On January 1, violent clashes erupted over the installation of banners ahead of a statue unveiling programme in Ballari city.

One person died in the clashes that allegedly broke out between supporters of Janardhana Reddy and Bharath Reddy over the installation of banners.

The BJP has alleged that there is an attempt to eliminate Janardhana Reddy and demanded ‘Z’ category security to him.

The party had staged a demonstration in Ballari on January 17 alleging attempts on Janardhana’s life. PTI GMS GMS ROH