Model killed in motorcycle-truck collision

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) A 25-year-old model riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed after the two-wheeler collided with a dumper truck in Bandra area of Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Shivani Singh, came under the wheels of the heavy vehicle at Kalantri square in Bandra (west) on Thursday while her male friend sustained injuries, an official said.

The dumper driver fled after leaving the heavy vehicle at the spot.

Police are examining the CCTV footage to trace the driver who has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) including 106 (causing death by negligence), the official added. PTI ZA NSK