Model, makeup artist held with ganja worth over Rs 4 cr in Kochi airport

Kochi, Mar 19 (PTI) A model and a makeup artist have been arrested with 15 kg of hybrid ganja at the international airport here, Customs officials said on Wednesday.

The banned contraband, seized on Tuesday night, was worth around Rs 4.5 crore in the market.

The accused were identified as Manvi Chaudhari, a model hailing from Jaipur in Rajasthan and Chhibbet Swanti, a Delhi native and a makeup artist by profession, they said.

Both the accused women arrived from Bangkok, officials added. PTI LGK ROH