Moderate air quality in city; minimum settles above normal

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The minimum temperature across the city settled at 15 degrees Celsius on Monday, 1.7 degrees above season's normal.

Palam logged 15.3 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees above normal, while Lodhi Road was slightly cooler at 14.8 degrees Celsius , though still 2.8 degrees above the season's average.

The Ridge station recorded 15.8 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar reported 15.6 degrees, both also above normal levels.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 176, which falls in the 'moderate' category.

The air quality was 'poor' at 7 stations while it was 'moderate ' at 35 stations and very poor at one station.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Sameer app, AQI data for two station was not immediately available.

Punjabi Bagh, which recorded an AQI of 310, recorded the worst air quality.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in 'moderate' category for the next three days. The outlook for the subsequent six days also states that the air quality is likely to be in the 'moderate' band, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) PTI VBH DV DV