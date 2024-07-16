Moderate rain expected in Delhi, max temp at 38.4 deg C

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) After a rainy start to the week, the city experienced a humid Tuesday with the maximum temperature recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity oscillated between 80 per cent and 56 per cent, according to the IMD bulletin.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Wednesday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 36 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. The capital will be on yellow alert for the next two days, which stands for "be aware" in the IMD colour code, according to the IMD's seven-day forecast.

Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded 2.7 mm of rain, Ridge recorded 37.2 mm, the Palam observatory recorded 31.8 mm, Delhi University recorded 38 mm, and Pusa recorded 35 mm of rainfall in 24 hours from 8.30 am on July 15 to 8.30 am on July 16. PTI NSM HIG HIG