Moderate rain forecast for city; air quality satisfactory

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The city on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius, 4.8 notches below normal, with the weather department predicting moderate rainfall.

Heavy rains lashed the city overnight. In the last 24 hours, till 8.30 am, the city's primary weather station recorded 37.8 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road received 35.2 mm.

Other stations reported higher rainfall, with Ayanagar recording 95 mm and Palam 57.4 mm, according to the data.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 21.7 degrees Celsius, 4.8 notches below normal, while the maximum is expected to reach 31 degreed Celsius.

The air quality was recorded at 50 at 9 am, which falls in the 'satisfactory' category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NSM DV DV