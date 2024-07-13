National

Moderate rain lashes parts of Himachal Pradesh, 15 roads closed

Vehicles move past a damaged section of the Circular Road following a landslide, in Shimla

Shimla: Moderate rain continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh and 15 roads were closed in the state, officials said on Saturday.

Baijnath received 32 mm of rain since Friday evening followed by Dharamshala (22.6 mm), Jubbarhatti (21.5 mm), Manali (20 mm), Kangra (19.2 mm), Jogindernagar (19 mm), Saloni (18.3 mm), Pandoh (15.5 mm) and Palampur (14.4 mm), according to the Met office here.

Fifteen roads -- eight in Mandi, four in Shimla and three in Kangra district -- are closed following the rain in the past week and 47 transformers are disrupted as per the state emergency operation centre.

The weather office has issued 'yellow' warning of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places for the next six days till July 19.

