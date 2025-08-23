Delhi weather today: Moderate rain likely in the city, AQI satisfactory at 98

New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Saturday and Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 81 per cent at 8:30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 10 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 98, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.