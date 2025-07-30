Moderate rain likely in city, air quality satisfactory with AQI at 61

New Delhi: The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with the weather office forecasting a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 68 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 31 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 61.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.