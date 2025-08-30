Moderate rain likely in Delhi on Sunday

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Cloudy sky with moderate rainfall is likely in the national capital on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notches below the season's average, the IMD said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 6 pm on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 73, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SSM AMJ AMJ