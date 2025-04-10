Moderate rain, thunderstorms likely at isolated places in Telangana on April 11, 12

Hyderabad, Apr 10 (PTI) Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and a few other districts on April 11 and 12, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the above districts.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The Met Department also said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places across Telangana over the next few days.

The Telangana Development Planning Society reported rainfall in Hyderabad and several other parts of the state on Thursday.

Bijilapur in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district recorded 45 mm of rainfall, followed by Velluripalli in Mulugu district, which received 44.8 mm.

In Hyderabad, the Sakhi Centre area at Safilguda recorded 17 mm of rainfall, followed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office area, which recorded 11.8 mm, it said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to remain alert and take necessary precautions given the forecast of rain over the next few days, according to an official release.