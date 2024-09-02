Moderate rainfall predicted in Delhi

New Delhi: The national capital is likely to have cloudy sky with moderate rainfall on Monday, according to the weather department.

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather department predicted.

The humidity was recorded 88 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 53 till 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".