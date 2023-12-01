Moderate snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal

Shimla, Dec 1(PTI) Wintry conditions set in most parts of Himachal Pradesh as high-altitude tribal areas, other higher hills and mountain passes experienced moderate snowfall while widespread rains and hailstorm lashed several places including state capital Shimla on Friday.

Sissu, Gondla, Koksar and Keylong received 20 cm, 15 cm, 10 cm and 8 cm of fresh snowfall while Rohtang, Kunzum, Pin-Parvati passes and Dhauladhar and Churdhar mountain ranges and higher hills of Manali, Chamba, Shimla, Sirmaur and Mandi received 20 cm to 30 cm of snow and the areas were wrapped in impeccable white blanket of snow.

The snow and slippery road conditions disrupted vehicular traffic and only 4x4 vehicles were allowed to go to Atul Tunnel Rohtang.

Shimla had a clear day in the morning but the sky was heavily overcast by noon and intermittent heavy rains and hailstorm lashed the town, forcing people to rush indoors.

Widespread moderate to heavy rains lashed several areas of the state and Raipur Maidan in Bilaspur district was wettest in the state with 32 mm rains, followed by Dalhousie 26 mm, Ghanauli 25mm, Chauri 18 mm, Bhuntar 14 mm, Chamba 13 mm, Palampur and Kothi 9 mm, Dharamshala and Gaggal 8 mm and Salooni and Nagrota 7 mm each and Shimla 5 mm.

The Manali-Leh highway has been blocked due to heavy snow at Rohtang and Kunzum passes and vehicular movement from Solang Nullah to Atal Tunnel and on Jalori road has been stopped, as per the Lahaul and Spiti police.

The minimum temperatures dropped by a few notches and Sumdo and Kalpa recorded a low of minus 1.2 degree and minus 1 degree Celsius while Narkanda, Reckongpeo, Kufri and Dalhousie recorded minimum temperatures at 2.2, 2.3, 3.1 and 4.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Farmers are cheerful as rains are very beneficial for sowing of rabi crops like wheat, barley, mustard and green peas etc.

The local Meteorological station has predicted more rains and snow on Friday and dry weather thereafter till December7.

The state received 44 mm average rains during the post monsoon season from October 1 to December 1 against normal rainfall of 45.4 mm, a deficit of three percent. Bilaspur and Una received 124 per cent and 102 per cent excess rains while the rain deficit was 60 per cent, 54 per cent and 18 percent in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Sirmaur districts. PTI BPL CK