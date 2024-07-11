Moderate to heavy rains in Mumbai; rail and road traffic normal

Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) After light showers for two days, the city and suburbs received moderate to heavy spells of rain on Thursday, but there was no report of any major waterlogging.

Local trains were running with a slight delay while the road traffic in Mumbai was normal, as per authorities.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs along with a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next 24 hours, a civic official said.

There will be a high tide of 4.04 metres in the Arabian Sea at 3.40 pm, the official said.

Moderate to heavy showers lashed most parts of the city and suburbs intermittently since late Thursday morning.

The rain intensity was more in the island city compared to suburbs.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 50.16 mm, while the eastern and western parts received 27.01 mm and 55.95 mm rain, respectively, the official said.

There was no report of any major waterlogging in the city, as per authorities. PTI KK GK