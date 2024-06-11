Moderate to heavy rains likely in Mumbai on Tuesday: IMD

Mumbai, June 11 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rains" in Mumbai on Tuesday, a civic official said.

The island city recorded 37.74 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 17.13 mm and western Mumbai 12.39 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am, he said.

There was no rain in most parts of the city since Tuesday morning though the sky was overcast.

No major waterlogging was reported in the city due to the rain on Monday night, said another official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Road traffic was normal though slow at some locations, while suburban train services were running with some delay, officials said.

Southwest monsoon set in over Mumbai on June 9, two days prior to the usual date of June 11. PTI KK KRK