Moderate to heavy rains recorded at several places in Rajasthan in last 24 hours

Jaipur, Jul 1 (PTI) Moderate to heavy rains were recorded at many places in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours with the Meteorological Department predicting good rains in the state in the coming days.

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, moderate to heavy rains were recorded at some places in the southern and eastern parts of the state in the last 24 hours. Till 8.30 am on Monday, the highest rainfall of 76 mm was recorded at Ghatol, Banswara in eastern Rajasthan and 71 mm at Raniwara, Jalore in western Rajasthan.

However, the maximum temperature was recorded above 40 degrees Celsius at many places in the state. The highest temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Ganganagar.

According to the centre, heavy rains may occur in some parts of eastern Rajasthan and very heavy rains in some places this week. PTI AG MNK MNK