Moderate to heavy showers to continue in northeastern districts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Rainfall activity is expected to continue in parts of Rajasthan this week, with moderate to heavy showers likely in some northeastern districts over the next two to three days, a MeT department spokesperson said on Monday.

While northeastern Rajasthan may receive moderate to isolated heavy rainfall, most parts of western Rajasthan are likely to remain mostly dry, with only light rain expected at a few locations over the next four to five days.

Some regions in eastern Rajasthan may also see light to moderate showers during the same period, the spokesperson said.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 AM on Monday, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in isolated areas of eastern Rajasthan, while weather remained dry across western parts of the state.

The highest rainfall was reported in Bayana (Bharatpur) at 51.0 mm, the Met office said. The maximum temperature during this period was recorded in Bikaner at 37.8 degrees Celsius. PTI AG RT RT