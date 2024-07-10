Modern amenities at Central Railway's running room for staff

Mumbai, Jul 10 (PTI) The Central Railway's new combined crew running room and booking lobby at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has been equipped with modern facilities for the convenience of its staff and to help them remain stress-free, an official said.

The facility is located in a five-storey building having a capacity of 192 beds with a provision of separate rooms and washrooms for lady crew members, he said.

The ground floor comprises a crew booking lobby, loco inspector room, linen and store room, locker room and janitor room, among others, and the first floor consists of a canteen and dining area, rooms for gymnasium, yoga, meditation, recreation, and CMS console room, the official said on Tuesday.

"These facilities ensure that when the crew runs the train, they have taken adequate rest, thus ensuring the safety and security of passengers," CR's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said.

A minimum rest of 16 hours is given to the running staff, consisting of loco pilots and train managers, after completing a trip at the headquarters, irrespective of the journey time, he added. PTI KK GK