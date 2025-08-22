Modern, contemporary art exhibition marks 21 years of Gallerie Nvya

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Gallerie Nvya has marked its 21 years with an exhibition featuring more than 35 modern and contemporary Indian artists who have part of the gallery's journey, including Arpana Caur, F N Souza, M F Husain, Manjit Bawa, and Paresh Maity.

The show, titled "21: Memories and Milestones from then till now [2004 – 2025]", at Bikaner House here is a "tribute to memory, movement, and the enduring relationship" between artists and the gallery.

The exhibition, which opened on August 20, features works by Akbar Padamsee, Anjolie Ela Menon, G Ravinder Reddy, Jamini Roy, Jayasri Burman, Jehangir Sabavala, Jogen Chowdhury, Krishen Khanna, K Laxma Goud, K.G. Subramanyan, K.S Radhakrishnan, Madhvi Parekh, Maite Delteil, and Manu Parekh to name a few.

"'21' brings together a constellation of artists who, like the gallery itself, have traversed multiple thresholds - on their own and alongside Nvya - artists whose work dwells in the liminal, in the spaces where meaning gathers, slips, and reforms...It is not only about looking back on a legacy, but about recognising the endurance, transformation, and relationships that have sustained us," the organisers said in a statement.

The show also marks reimagining of the brand as the gallery steps forward with a "new visual identity and online presence".

"As a 9th-standard schoolgirl, my Saturdays formed a 'golden triangle' - the National Museum, NGMA, and Triveni Kala Sangam - gateways to beauty and imagination that shaped my soul. Trained as a textile designer, I pursued art with unwavering passion. Friends teased, 'People buy jewellery, you buy art!' In 2004, I founded Gallerie Nvya - a home for art, my growing collection, and a platform for emerging voices. Senior artists shared the vision. Now, 21 years and five locations later, the Nvya Grant carries the dream ever onward," Tripat Kalra, founder-director, Gallerie Nvya, said.

The gallery last year announced Nvya Grant for emerging artists. The initiative offers three young artists under the age of 35 a financial grant of Rs 2,00,000 each, along with the opportunity for a group or solo exhibition.

The exhibition will come to an end on August 24.