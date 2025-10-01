Modern old-age homes to be set up in four cities of Chhattisgarh: CM Sai

Raipur, Oct 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday announced that modern old-age homes will be set up on a public-private partnership (PPP) model in four major cities of the state.

Senior citizens are the torchbearers of India's culture and values, and their care is a shared responsibility of both government and society, an official statement quoted the CM as saying at an event.

Sai was addressing the state-level celebration of International Day of Older Persons at Krishi Mandapam, Indira Gandhi Agricultural University campus here.

On the occasion, he announced that modern old-age homes will be set up on a PPP model in four cities -- Raipur, Bilaspur, Korba, and Durg. Also, a facility called 'Siyan Gudi' (a local term for seniors) will be established in the state for special care of the elderly.

Besides, a dedicated service centre in Raipur for repairing assistive devices of persons with disabilities will also be established, Sai added.

At the event, the CM also flagged off 25 de-addiction awareness vans under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Calling the observance of the Day of Older Persons a reminder of social responsibility, he said, "My guru taught me that serving one's parents is like worshipping God. I have always followed those values. We must remember that the stage of life where today's elderly stand is the stage we will all reach tomorrow." He urged people to respect the elderly and ensure they avail the benefits of welfare schemes so that their life becomes safer, dignified, and happier.

Highlighting welfare measures for them, Sai said over 14 lakh senior citizens in Chhattisgarh have been covered under pension schemes, more than 8 lakh have benefitted from Ayushman Bharat and Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Health Assistance Scheme, and over 50,000 from the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana and Shri Ramlala Darshan Yojana.

In his address, Social Welfare Minister Laxmi Rajwade informed that 35 old-age homes in the state are currently serving 1,049 senior citizens, while six districts run palliative care homes.

Over 54,000 grievances of elderly persons have been resolved through the social welfare department's helpline, she added. PTI TKP RSY