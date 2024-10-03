Modern technology, traditional knowledge needed to develop resilient ecosystem for farmers: Experts

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Experts highlighted the need for both modern technology and traditional knowledge to develop a diversified and resilient ecosystem for farmers.

During a discussion on sustainable agriculture at the Climate Summit 2 organised by Arya.ag, experts shared insights on the need for a balanced approach to secure farmers' livelihoods while promoting sustainability.

Raman Wadhwa, Director of the Ministry of Rural Development's DAY-NRLM programme, stressed the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration to build climate resilience.

He outlined five pillars necessary for success: government framework, corporate investments, civil society's advocacy, academia's leadership, and the foundational role of farmer producer organisations (FPOs).

"Together, we can create climate-resilient solutions, with our villages serving as the powerhouses of change," Wadhwa said.

He also highlighted the need for a balance between modern technology and traditional knowledge to develop a diversified and resilient ecosystem.

Hari Natarajan, programme specialist, Action for Climate and Environment, emphasised that while terms like 'sustainability' and 'sustainable agriculture' are frequently used, the core concern for farmers is their livelihood.

He warned that urging farmers to adopt new practices without shielding them from the risks could lead to dire consequences.

Natarajan cited an example from Maharashtra, where a bio-diesel crop project left farmers worse off, damaging soil health and eroding their income.

"We need to ensure that when we promote solutions, the farmers' current income is not destroyed, but enhanced," he said.

He also pointed to the role of energy in agriculture, particularly the promotion of solar water pumps. Natarajan said these initiatives, though innovative, often fail to address larger systemic issues, such as water usage without pricing.

He called for caution with technology-driven solutions which are expensive and inaccessible to small farmers. "We need to promote these technologies only when they work and offer clear benefits to farmers," he said.

Siddarth Chaturvedi, senior pogramme officer for agriculture development in Asia from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, supported the idea of adaptation.

He said solutions must be locally driven, as one-size-fits-all approaches fail in the diverse Indian agricultural landscape.

Sangeeta Dawar, lead govt affairs at Bayer, discussed the critical role of digitalisation in helping farmers adapt to climate change. She mentioned a survey showing that 75 per cent of farmers acknowledge the reality of climate change and the need for innovation.

However, only eight per cent of Indian farmers currently use digital tools to optimise their farming practices. "The mindset may be there, but access to the right tools and technologies remains a challenge," Dawar said.