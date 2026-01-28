Modern warfare not limited to borders, battles also being fought in codes, clouds: PM

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Operation Sindoor reaffirmed India's strength and the valour of its armed forces, and demonstrated the advancement of indigenous weapons.

Addressing a gathering at the annual National Cadet Corps' PM Rally at Delhi Cantonment here, he said in modern warfare, battles are not just restricted or limited to borders or use of tanks or guns, but they are also being "fought also in codes and clouds", referring to cyber and information warfare.

Taking note of a special Operation Sindoor-themed tableau presented by the NCC during the event held at the Cariappa Parade Ground, the prime minister appreciated the efforts made by NCC cadets for national security.

During the operation, more than 75,000 NCC cadets had volunteered across the country, working tirelessly in civil defence, hospital management, disaster relief and community services.

"Operation Sindoor reaffirmed India's strength and the valour of its armed forces. It also demonstrated the advancement of indigenous weapons," Modi said.

Modi underlined the contributions of the NCC cadets during Operation Sindoor, whether in supporting the armed forces, organising blood donation camps, and providing first-aid services.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, carrying out air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

In his address, Modi said the training imparted by the NCC is not just limited to a parade ground, but it also instils the spirit of "Nation First", which inspires cadets to work with full strength for the country in difficult times.

He recalled that his own sense of "Nation First" was strengthened during his time as an NCC cadet, and expressed satisfaction at seeing the same values being learned by the cadets today.

Modi cautioned that nations lagging in technology become weak not only in the economy but also in security, and underscored that innovations by youth strengthen patriotism and contribute to national security.

New opportunities are opening for the tech-savvy, innovative youth in the armed forces, with defence start-ups excelling, 'Made in India' drones being developed, and AI and defence innovation modernising the forces, he said and urged young people to take full advantage of these possibilities.

The prime minister also mentioned that the nation recently celebrated National Voters' Day on January 25, and he wrote a letter to citizens on this occasion.

He said the National Voters' Day is a celebration of the responsibility and rights bestowed by the Constitution, and highlighted that India has the largest number of young voters in the world.

Modi called for a new tradition in the country, proposing that the NCC, the NSS (National Service Scheme), and My Young India organisation hold a "grand event" every January 25 to honour first-time voters, and said this effort will strengthen the sense of responsibility among youth and reinforce democracy.

He said when young citizens turn 18 and become eligible to vote, they gain the power to shape the nation's destiny.

"A developed India is not limited to economic prosperity but also depends on the conduct of its citizens, who must prioritise their duties", the prime minister said, and cited the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' as an example, noting that while it was initiated by the government, it was carried forward by citizens, youth and children.

In his address, he also said the NCC, as an organisation and as a movement, fills India's youth with "self-confidence" and makes them disciplined and sensitive citizens who are dedicated to the nation.

He appealed to every young person present on the occasion to dedicate at least one hour each week to a cleanliness-related campaign and plan some activity at a chosen place.

Modi said he was pleased to know that under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, the NCC has planted nearly eight lakh trees, and emphasised that it is also "our duty to ensure these trees grow well".

He expressed happiness that NCC cadets are advancing the Fit India campaign and performing well in sports.

In his address, Modi raised the issue of obesity among youth, citing studies that suggest one in three people in India may suffer from obesity in the future, which increases risks of diabetes, high blood pressure, and other diseases, with youth being the most affected group.

He stressed the need for vigilance and urged reducing oil intake, reiterating his earlier appeal to cut oil consumption in food by 10 per cent.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his deputy Sanjay Seth, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Chief of Defence Staff and the three Service chiefs were also present on the occasion. PTI KND RHL