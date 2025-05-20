Modernised Army helped during Op Sindoor, police modernisation needed for internal security: UP CM

Kasganj (UP) May 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday stressed the need to modernise the police force for internal security, pointing out that the Indian armed forces could carry out Operation Sindoor due to its recent modernisation.

Adityanath said this during an official visit to Kasganj, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 60 development projects worth Rs 724 crore, including a newly constructed state-of-the-art police lines built at Rs 191 crore and spread over 25.63 hectares in Kasganj, an official statement said.

"Just as Prime Minister Modi modernised the Indian Army for national defence as seen during Operation Sindoor, under which Pakistan was brought to its knees. It is equally important to modernise our police force for internal security.

"Without a strong army and brave soldiers, the country's security would be at risk. Today, our military can strike at the enemy even inside their own territory," he said, addressing a gathering at the inauguration. The chief minister said the double-engine government is committed to modernising the basic infrastructure of Kasganj while also preserving its mythological and spiritual legacy.

"Kasganj was made a district in 2008, yet it yearned for development. Before 2017, development was never on the agenda of the previous governments, which were synonymous with anarchy and corruption. Today, Kasganj is progressing rapidly," he added.

Adityanath emphasised that the newly built police lines in Kasganj would serve as a milestone in the modernisation of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

"Built at a cost of Rs 191 crore, the complex includes barracks for 1,000 police personnel, residential facilities for officers, an auditorium, and other modern amenities.

"Earlier, police personnel were forced to live in dilapidated barracks. Now, they will have access to high-rise buildings with quality living conditions. This police line will be a model for the country," he said.

Praising the UP Police Housing Corporation, the chief minister said the new facilities are a big step toward strengthening internal security.

"Today, UP Police is the mafia's nemesis. No one can run a parallel government or illegally seize the property of the poor. Anyone who attempts to harm a daughter or trader now meets Yama (the god of death)," he remarked.

Adityanath also launched a sharp attack on past governments led by the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

"Before 2017, there was chaos in UP. Streets resembled curfews by evening, with hooligans rampaging through towns. Daughters and traders felt unsafe. Communal riots occurred every third day, and festivals were accompanied by fear," he said.

The CM alleged that past administrations would foster such lawlessness.

"Despite Kasganj becoming a district in 2008, no land or funds were allocated for basic facilities like police lines until 2017. In 12 districts, there were no police lines. District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police had to operate from local blocks. How could the safety of 25 crore people be ensured under such conditions?" he asked.

Adityanath alleged that previous governments colluded with criminals, harassed law-abiding citizens, and brought development to a halt.

Highlighting the cultural heritage of Kasganj, Adityanath said the region is associated with Lord Vishnu's Varaha avatar and sage Kapil's penance.

"Soron is as significant as Sambhal. While Sambhal is the land of Lord Vishnu's tenth incarnation, Soron is linked to his third (Varaha). It's our good fortune that the double-engine government understood this spiritual importance and implemented development plans accordingly," he said.

He assured Soron would be developed just like Ayodhya, Mathura, and Vrindavan, adding that the Prayagraj Kumbh has already shown how faith can be tied to economic progress.

He also announced several projects for the district, including beautification of the Nardai bridge, construction of a museum to preserve Kasganj's heritage, bypass roads in Suhawan and Amapur, and the beautification of a lake in Dariyavganj.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for a "Mukhyamantri Composite School" in Kasganj, offering education from pre-primary to class 12.

He said such schools will first be established at the district level, followed by the tehsil, block, and Nyaya Panchayat levels.

"Even the poorest child will receive modern education and contribute to the nation's development," he stated.

The CM also mentioned that the Rs 724 crore worth of projects will promote holistic development in healthcare, roads, drinking water, urban development, and tourism. PTI KIS SKY SKY