Modi 3.0: Dalit veteran Virendra Kumar sworn in as Union minister

Bhopal, Jun 9 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgarh (SC reserved) seat in Madhya Pradesh Virendra Kumar was on Sunday inducted into the Narendra Modi government.

Virendra Kumar, a prominent Scheduled Caste face of the party and eight-time MP, won his fourth consecutive election from Tikamgarh (SC) seat, which was carved out in the 2008 delimitation process. Earlier, he represented neighbouring Sagar Lok Sabha seat of Bundelkhand for four times.

He started working at a young age with his father at a cycle puncture repairing shop in Sagar, before going on to earn a Ph.D in the subject of child labour. He was made women and child development minister for the first time in September 2017.

Kumar (70) is known for not forgetting his humble background and can often be seen riding his scooter and also chatting with those who repair tyre punctures.

He was jailed for 16 months during the Emergency and also took part in the 'Sampoorna Kranti Andolan' of 'Lok Nayak' Jai Prakash Narayan. PTI ADU MAS BNM