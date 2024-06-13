Modi 3.0: Delhi Police preparing '100 Day's Action Plan' for initiatives, objectives

New Delhi, June 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police is in the process of preparing a "100 Day's Action Plan", after the newly formed central government asked all the ministries and departments to give final touches of their planning of work for the next 100 days of Modi 3.0.

According to sources, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has asked all the unit heads to submit "100 Day's Action Plan" by June 14, which may be later submitted to the Union home ministry.

A letter was sent to all the special commissioners and joint commissioners of their respective units, seeking a plan for the next 100 days for their 'verticals' by the Delhi Police Headquarters earlier this week, the sources said.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said the heads of the units have held multiple rounds of talks and meetings, and drew their plans for them to be submitted to the police headquarters.

The action plan has several initiatives ranging from the implementation of three new criminal laws, installation of CCTV cameras, induction of new technologies in investigations, construction of new buildings for some police posts and police stations and launching safe city projects to enhance the safety of female and children in Delhi, he said.

The police headquarters has sought the plan under three categories.

"Initiatives/Activities which are presently under execution and can be completed in the coming 100 days, Initiatives/Activities which are proposed to be initiated and executed in the coming 100 days and Initiatives/Activities which have long-term objectives and which are proposed to be initiated in the coming 100 days for seeking approvals of competent authorities," the letter said.

It says the "100 Day's Action Plan" should be "positively" submitted by June 14. It has been issued with the approval of Delhi police commissioner (CP), it reads.

The district DCPs (deputy commissioners of police) and ACPs (assistant commissioners of police) have also submitted their plans to their concerned department heads, the sources said.

The Delhi Police's law and order is divided into Zone I and Zone II and is led by the special commissioner rank officers. The units of Special Cell, Crime Branch, Traffic, PCR (Police Control Room), EOW (Economic Offences Wing) and SPUWAC (Special Police Unit for Women and Children) are also headed by the special commissioners, who directly report to the police chief.

