Modi 3.0 govt moving ahead with aim of making India developed nation by 2047: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (PTI) The Narendra Modi 3.0 government is moving ahead with the aim of transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047 and the major decisions during its first 100 days include, releasing Rs 20,000 crores for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and approval of infra projects worth Rs three lakh crore, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters here on the NDA government's key decisions in the first 100 days, he said there has been an "unprecedented" increase in MSP which would provide a benefit of Rs two lakh crore to the farmers in 2024-25 kharif season.

The government is making efforts to turn the country into a manufacturing hub in the world and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes are being implemented, said the Union Coal and Mines Minister.

Reddy said the central government has approved 12 industrial smart cities and one of them would come up at Zaheerabad in Telangana. The industrial smart city at Zaheerabad is expected to create about 1,74,000 jobs.

The government has designed infra projects worth Rs three lakh crores in sectors including roads, railways, waterways and airways , he said.

The Union Cabinet has approved Bhadrachalam-Malkangiri railway line which would benefit Telangana.

Ten new Vande Bharat trains have been launched in the first 100 days of Modi 3.0 government and one of them is between Nagpur and Secunderabad.

The Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme has been extended to those above 70 years of age and Rs three lakh crore has been allocated for schemes benefiting women and girls.

Among others, the waqf amendment bill, 2024 has been sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee and the unified pension scheme (UPS) has been announced for the benefit of government employees, he added. PTI SJR SJR ROH