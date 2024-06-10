Modi 3.0 govt: SRK, Rajinikanth, Ambani, Adani attend swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth, singer Kailash Kher and business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani were among notable attendees at the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday.

Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Among top industrialists attending the swearing-in ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mukesh Ambani was present along with his sons -- Anant and Akash -- and son-in-law Anand Piramal, and Gautam Adani was accompanied by his wife Priti and brother Rajesh Adani.

Actors Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher and Vikrant Massey were also present on the occasion.

Close to 8,000 people packed into the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt as Modi was sworn in as the prime minister on Sunday evening. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was also present with his wife. Former president Ram Nath Kovind also attended the event. Many seers, including spiritual leader Swami Rambhadracharya also attended the ceremony.

Kovind was seen greeting and interacting with Swami Rambhadracharya.

Modi equalled the feat of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in the 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

Besides him, 30 cabinet ministers and five ministers of state with independent charge were sworn in as were the members of his council of ministers.

Kher was mobbed by a few fans soon as he exited the premises of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"People have given him an opportunity to serve the country as PM for the third time. He is the country' leader," he told reporters and sang 'Jay Jaykara...'.