PM Modi a rare combination of sensitivity, hard work: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought prosperity and confidence in the lives of crores of Indians through his foresight, hard work and selfless service, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Extending his birthday greetings to Modi, Shah said that the PM personifies a rare combination of leadership, sensitivity and hard work.

"I wish a very happy birthday to the popular Prime Minister of the country, Shri @narendramodi ji, who has brought prosperity and confidence in the lives of crores of people through his foresight, tireless hard work and selfless service. I also pray to God for your long life and good health," he wrote on X.

अपनी दूरदर्शिता, अथक परिश्रम और नि:स्वार्थ सेवाभाव से करोड़ों लोगों के जीवन में समृद्धि और विश्वास लाने वाले देश के लोकप्रिय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ। साथ ही ईश्वर से आपकी दीर्घायु और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की प्रार्थना करता हूँ।… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2023

Advertisment

The home minister said Modi has changed the scale and size of the country's thinking, due to which whether it is the making of COVID-19 vaccine or the success of Chandrayaan-3, today India's tricolour is flying proudly all over the world.

"For the first time in history, Prime Minister Modi has done the amazing work of connecting the heart of every Indian with the development of the country," he said.

Advertisment

Shah said the Prime Minister is known as 'Deenmitra' because of his determination to change the lives of the poor.

Modi, the architect of the new India, has worked to lay a strong foundation of a grand and self-reliant India on the basis of the ancient heritage of our country, he said.

"Be it in the organisation or in the government, we all get inspired by his 'national interest comes first' thinking," he said.

Advertisment

नए भारत के शिल्पकार मोदी जी ने हमारे देश की प्राचीन विरासत के आधार पर एक भव्य और आत्मनिर्भर भारत की मजबूत नींव रखने का काम किया है।

चाहे संगठन हो या सरकार, मोदी जी से हम सभी को सदैव “राष्ट्रहित सर्वोपरि” की प्रेरणा मिलती है।



ऐसे अद्वितीय नेता के मार्गदर्शन में देशसेवा का अवसर… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2023

The home minister said it was a privilege for him to get the opportunity to serve the country under the guidance of such a unique leader.

"A wonderful leader who lives in the heart of every Indian… Shri Narendra Modi," he said.

Shah also posted a video on various aspects of the life of Modi.