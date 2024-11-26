Modi afraid of caste census, everyone demanding their share: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi fears a "caste census" because he is afraid then everyone will start demanding their share, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday Kharge made the remarks at the party's Constitution Day event at Talkatora Stadium here.

"If you really want unity in the country, you should stop spreading hate," he said, referring to the BJP which rules the Centre.

Kharge also criticised the electronic voting system and demanded a return to the ballot paper mechanism earlier in use for elections.

"We don't want EVMs, we want ballot paper," he said.

He also called for a campaign on the scale of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra for return to the ballot paper. PTI SKC VN VN