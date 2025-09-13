Modi arrives in Aizawl; to launch new railway line, other development projects

Aizawl, Sep 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Aizawl on Saturday to inaugurate the Rs 8,070-crore Bairabi-Sairang railway line, which will link landlocked Mizoram with the rest of the country, an official said.

The PM landed at Lengpui Airport at 9.10 am. He will launch the railway line and other projects from the airport itself, he said.

Though he was scheduled to go to Lammual Ground in Aizawl on a helicopter to address a public meeting, he would not be able to go there due to inclement weather, he said.

He will address a public meeting virtually. Mizoram Governor V K Singh, Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are present at Lammual Ground in Aizawl, where the PM was earlier scheduled to address the rally.

Besides inaugurating the new railway line, Modi will also flag off the first Rajdhani Express between Aizawl and Delhi, and two others trains between Sairang and Guwahati and Kolkata, he said.

Modi will also lay the foundation stones for other initiatives, including the 45-km Aizawl Bypass road, 30 TMTPA gas bottling plant and several road projects across the state.

He will also inaugurate a residential school at Kawrthah in Mamit district and Eklavya Model Residential school at Tlangnuam in Aizawl, the official said.

The Prime Minister will later fly to Manipur's Churachandpur town, he said. PTI CORR ACD