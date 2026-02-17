Modi arrives in Mumbai for bilateral meeting with French President

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Mumbai on Tuesday to hold bilateral talks with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar welcomed the Prime Minister.

From the airport, Modi travelled to Lok Bhavan (earlier Raj Bhavan) in south Mumbai for a meeting with Macron. He was welcomed by Governor Acharya Devvrat.

The two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership. Their discussions will focus on cementing the strategic ties and further diversifying them into new and emerging areas.

President Macron is on an official visit to India from February 17 to 19 at the invitation of PM Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India, as well as hold a bilateral summit with the latter in Mumbai. PTI MR NSK