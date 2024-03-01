Modi attacks Mamata on Sandeshkhali; slams Kharge for normalising horror

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday launched a blistering attack on Mamata Banerjee for protecting her party leader and henchman Shahjahan Sheikh who is accused of atrocities against women of Sandeshkhali.

Advertisment

Addressing a massive rally in Arambagh, West Bengal, Modi also attacked INDIA alliance parties for their silence on the Sandeshkhali horror. He said the INDIA alliance leaders are behaving like the three monkeys of Gandhi ji.

He slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for downplaying the issue.

“Congress’s National President says such things are normal in West Bengal,” said Modi asking the audience if it is not an insult of the West Bengal.

Advertisment

Modi said that INDIA alliance leaders support corrupts, dynasts and parties who indulge in appeasement politics.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla thanked Modi for slamming Kharge's remarks.

I thank Hon’ble PM for just raising the issue of Sandeshkhali in Bengal



Especially the DISGUSTING remarks of Shri Kharge ji where he said & implied

It is choti moti baat & it keeps happening https://t.co/MFpFYNYRjU — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) March 1, 2024

Advertisment

Modi accused the Bengal government of mismanaging central government funds. He said, "Centre is sending funds to Bengal, but the TMC govt is not utilising them and creating blockades"

“The TMC is confident that it has the support of the minorities, but the Muslims this too will vote against the goonda raj of the TMC,” he said.

Advertisment

The Sandeshkhali region, located on the fringes of the Sunderbans, has been engulfed in turmoil for over a month due to accusations against TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts of sexual abuse and land usurpation..

Sheikh was arrested by the police yesterday after being on the run for 55 days.