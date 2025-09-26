Modi attacks RJD over past governance, launches women’s livelihood scheme in Bihar

Patna, Sep 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the RJD, alleging that women in poll-bound Bihar had suffered immensely under its rule, and urged them to ensure that the Lalu Prasad-led party and its allies never return to power in the state.

Modi made the remarks while virtually launching the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, under which 75 lakh women in Bihar received Rs 10,000 each to support self-employment and livelihood activities.

The Rs 7,500-crore scheme is an initiative of the NDA government in the state aimed at promoting women's economic empowerment.

While the PM launched the scheme virtually from Delhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Samrat Choudhary, and several Union and state ministers joined it through video conference from Patna. A large number of women of the state also joined it virtually.

"Women of Bihar suffered a lot under the RJD rule... There were no roads, law and order was pathetic... but now women feel safe and secure under the Nitish Kumar government. Hence, they must ensure that RJD and its allies never return to power," Modi said.

Stressing that the NDA government in Bihar was working for women empowerment, he said the state would soon have the maximum number of 'Lakhpati Didis' in the country.

The PM asserted that 75 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme would receive an additional Rs 2 lakh each and training for improvement in entrepreneurial skills.

Lauding the new scheme, he said it was an important step taken by the Nitish Kumar government for Bihar's women. Assembly polls in the state are due later this year.

"When any sister or daughter gets a job or becomes self-employed, her dreams get wings, and her respect in society increases even more," the PM said.

Sending money directly to the accounts of 75 lakh women was possible today because we took the resolve to set up 'Jan Dhan' accounts 11 years ago, he added.

"Bihar's women now have two brothers — Nitish and Modi — who are working tirelessly for their betterment. It is a matter of great pride for me to inaugurate the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana today," he added.

The 'Jeevika Nidhi Sakh Sahakari Sangh', which was launched earlier this month, will be linked with the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rozgar' scheme as well, he said.

Modi said initiatives such as Ujjwala Yojana, free ration to 8.5 crore people of Bihar and Ayushman Bharat have improved the lives of residents.

"There was a time when getting a gas connection in a village was a challenge. Mothers and sisters would spend their lives coughing and choking in the kitchen due to use of firewood. Lung diseases were common and women lost their eyesight due to exposure to smoke. We delivered gas connections to every home to save women from this," he added.

"The Centre has set a target of creating 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' in the country. So far, more than 2 crore sisters have become 'Lakhpati Didis'. Their hard work has changed the villages, society, and also the status of their families. Bihar will soon have the maximum number of 'Lakhpati Didis' in the country," the PM said.

Asserting that the magnitude of the newly launched scheme is massive, the PM said the women of Bihar can now open shops selling groceries, utensils, cosmetics, toys, and stationery.

Noting that the central government has opened new sectors for women and daughters across the country, the prime minister said a large number of women are joining the armed forces and police, and even flying fighter jets.

"A large portion of Bihar prefers Usna (parboiled) rice. Previously, people were provided with 'Arwa' rice through ration, and had to exchange it in the market for 'Usna', often receiving 10 kg of Usna rice for 20 kg of Arwa rice. The government has now started providing Usna rice directly through ration system," he added.

The PM also virtually interacted with women, who had joined from different district headquarters in large numbers.

During an interaction with a beneficiary from Purnea, who said she would expand her sweet shop to sell jalebi, Modi took a veiled dig at the opposition, saying, "A lot of politics was played over jalebi in the recent past." The PM was referring to the politics over 'jalebi' during the Haryana assembly polls last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "The NDA government has been working for the overall development of the state. We are improving the conditions of women and empowering them. We have always worked in the interest of the people and will continue to work tirelessly for the development of the state. We stay focused on our work".

Kumar made a veiled dig at his arch-rival and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, accusing the latter of indulging in dynastic politics and "caring" only about his family.

Without taking Prasad's name, Kumar said, "The NDA government in the state has been working tirelessly for the development of the state and for women's empowerment. The previous government, before 2005, did nothing for the women. Everyone knows that when he (Lalu Prasad) was removed, he made his wife (Rabri Devi) the CM. He has cared about his family only, whereas we work for all, for the people of the state," Kumar said. PTI PKD ACD MNB