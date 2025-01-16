Modi becoming global leader from ordinary child of Vadnagar a subject of study: Shah

Vadnagar (Gujarat), Jan 16 (PTI) Journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from being a child born into a poor family in Vadnagar to become a global leader, will be a subject of study for students across the globe, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering at Modi's hometown Vadnagar in Mehsana district of Gujarat, Shah also said that it is impossible to describe the entire life of Modi in a single speech.

He said Modi's journey of from being a child born into a poor family in Vadnagar to becoming a global leader guiding the entire world, cannot be captured in words.

"Modi's entire life, from his childhood spent in Vadnagar to becoming the Prime Minister of the country and a global leader, will become the subject for many students to study from India and around the world in the coming days," he said after inaugurating three key projects, including a redeveloped school where the PM received his early education.

The Union home minister said Prime Minister Modi, who spent his childhood in extreme poverty as the son of a tea-seller, grew up without holding any bitterness.

"Modi has served the country in such a way that no other child in the country will have to endure poverty that he endured during his childhood," he said.

Shah said the prime minister transformed poverty he faced in his life into compassion and worked towards the welfare of the poor across the country with a great vision.

He said Modi has also worked to fulfil the needs of millions of people.

"Being born into such adverse conditions and thinking of the welfare of society without harbouring any bitterness is a quality that can only come from a divinely gifted, and talented individual like Narendra Modi, the son of Vadnagar," he said.

The home minister said Modi, who faced many challenges in his study during his childhood, placed great importance on primary education in Gujarat when he was the chief minister.

He said that Modi launched an initiative in Gujarat called 'Kanya Kelavani Yatra' to educate girls.

When Modi became the chief minister of Gujarat, the state's dropout ratio was 37 per cent, but by the time he became the Prime Minister, the dropout ratio was hardly one per cent, Shah said. PTI ACB ACB KVK KVK