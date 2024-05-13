Modi believes in dictatorship, will teach him lesson in this election: Kharge

Latehar, May 13 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in dictatorship and the opposition will teach him a lesson in the elections.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Latehar for Congress's Chatra candidate KN Tripathi, he alleged former CM Hemant Soren was put behind bars for not parting ways with the INDIA bloc.

"We believe in democracy and he believes in dictatorship. We will teach him a lesson," Kharge said.

"PM Modi is an RSS weapon and we are fighting against RSS ideology propagated by him," he added.

Kharge said the PM did not forget to invite actors and industrialists during the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya but failed to invite President Droupadi Murmu. PTI NAM/SAN SOM